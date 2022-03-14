India reported Monday 2,503 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest in almost two years, bringing optimism about the possible end of the worst part of the pandemic that - according to official figures - has caused 42.9 million infections and more than half a million deaths in the country.

The daily infection in the country has not been this low since May 2020, when India was just witnessing the start of the pandemic and its population of more than 1.35 billion was under a strict lockdown imposed by the government.