Tribal women carry their plucking for deposit in a tea garden in Udalguri district of Assam state, India, July 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indian labourers pick the first tea leaves of the season in Sonitpur district of Assam state, about 200 km from Guwahati city, India, Mar. 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indian tea production and exports reached a record high of 1.325 billion kilograms (2.92 billion pounds) and 256.57 kgs respectively in the 2017-2018 financial year, the Tea Board of India said Tuesday.

The total quantity exported increased by 28.9 million kilograms, a 12.7 percent jump over the same period last year, the TBI, which regulates the tea industry in the country, said in a statement.