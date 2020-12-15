An Indian health worker puts swab samples buds taken from a person for COVID-19 testing in Bangalore, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India on Tuesday registered its lowest single-day Covid-19 caseload in over five months, with the number of fresh cases dropping to nearly 22,000, after having registered over 90,000 daily cases during the pandemic's peak in September.