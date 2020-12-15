India on Tuesday registered its lowest single-day Covid-19 caseload in over five months, with the number of fresh cases dropping to nearly 22,000, after having registered over 90,000 daily cases during the pandemic's peak in September.
An Indian health worker takes swab samples from a person for COVID-19 testing in Bangalore, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
An Indian health worker takes swab samples from a person for COVID-19 testing in Bangalore, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
A health worker wears Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective mask during a COVID-19 testing in Bangalore, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
An Indian health worker puts swab samples buds taken from a person for COVID-19 testing in Bangalore, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
