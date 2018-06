(FILE) Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Muslim youth during a protest in Baramulla, some 55 kilometers north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 7, 2014. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

(FILE) Indian army soldiers stand guard as they patrol in the streets during curfew in Jammu the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Aug. 13, 2013 following the communal violence in Kishtwar. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

(FILE) Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein (R), UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the opening of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Jun. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/MAGALI GIRARDIN

The Indian government Thursday rejected a report in which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an investigation into the human rights situation in Kashmir, stating the report is fallacious and an attack on India's sovereignty.

"India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement after the UN Human Rights office Thursday released a report on Kashmir.