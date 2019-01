A view of the US Embassy, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Juan Guaido (C), President of the Venezuelan Parliament, greets the crowd as announces that he assumes executive powers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) arrives at the opening ceremony of the judicial year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

A wounded protester as thousands take to the streets during a protest against President Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

India Friday maintained a neutral position with respect to an ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

The foreign ministry said in a brief statement that it was up to the people of Venezuela to resolve differences and find a political solution to the crisis.