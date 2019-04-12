A visitor takes pictures of bullet marks from the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, ahead of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Centenary in Amritsar, India, Apr.6, 2019 (issued Apr.12, 2019). EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Students hold pictures of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial and Indian freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai as they take part in an event held to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on the eve of massacre's 100th anniversary, near the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar, India, Apr.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A visitor, reflected in a glass shield, looks at bullet marks from the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, ahead of the massacre's centenary in Amritsar, India, Apr.6, 2019 (issued Apr.12, 2019). EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Students wave Indian flags as they take part in an event held to pay tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh on the eve of the massacre's 100th anniversary, near the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar, India, Apr.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India was on Friday gearing up to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Amritsar massacre in which imperial British troops opened fire against a large crowd of protesters in the northwestern city, a monumental event that changed the course of colonial history in the subcontinent.

Mahesh Behal's grandfather was one of the outraged civilians who went to the Jallianwala Bagh public gardens on Apr. 13, 1919, to protest against the arrest and deportation of two Indian nationalist leaders. He returned home with two bullets lodged in his body, fired from one or two of the standard-issue Lee-Enfield bolt-action rifles used by the British Indian Army.