India was on Friday gearing up to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Amritsar massacre in which imperial British troops opened fire against a large crowd of protesters in the northwestern city, a monumental event that changed the course of colonial history in the subcontinent.
Mahesh Behal's grandfather was one of the outraged civilians who went to the Jallianwala Bagh public gardens on Apr. 13, 1919, to protest against the arrest and deportation of two Indian nationalist leaders. He returned home with two bullets lodged in his body, fired from one or two of the standard-issue Lee-Enfield bolt-action rifles used by the British Indian Army.