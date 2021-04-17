The second wave of coronavirus continued to create new daily records in India, as it reported 234,692 infections and 1,341 deaths over the last 24 hours on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data.
People sit in the observation area after getting a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
