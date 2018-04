Indian National Congress party senior leaders Raj Babbar (L), Ahmad Patel (C), and Jairam Ramesh (R) shout slogans as they attend a protest against land acquisition, in New Delhi, India, Mar. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Former HRD minister and current Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, New Delhi, India, Jan. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the End tuberculosis (TB) Summit, in New Delhi, India, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

India's ministry of information and broadcasting on Tuesday withdrew a sweeping order that aimed to penalize journalists accused of spreading fake news after the prime minister intervened and ordered a roll back following a backlash.

The ministry had released a statement late on Monday announcing the measure that proposed to suspend or cancel government accreditation of journalists found guilty of propagating fake news.