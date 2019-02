Indian security personnel stand guard at the blast site in Kashmir's Pulwama district, some 25 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Forensic Science Laboratory experts collect samples as evidence from the blast site in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Home Minister Rajnath Singh (2-L), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L), Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (2-R), and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman (R) during the Cabinet Council of Security at Prime Minister's House in New Delhi, India, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

India on Friday withdrew the Most Favored Nation trade status it had granted to Pakistan, claiming there was evidence of its involvement in a suicide bombing that killed at least 42 paramilitary policemen in the disputed Kashmir region.

The decision came a day after a militant had rammed an explosive-laden car into a paramilitary convoy in the deadliest terror attack in the three-decade history of the troubled region.