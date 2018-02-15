India was rocked by a massive banking scandal on Thursday after its economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate launched a country-wide operation over allegations of fraud in which the Punjab National Bank was allegedly cheated out of around 113 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) by a famous diamond merchant and two employees of the bank.

The ED, which specializes in financial crimes, raided shops, properties and houses of billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi, who has been accused by the PNB - the country's second biggest bank - of perpetrating the fraud through a branch of the bank in Mumbai.