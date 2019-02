Photographs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath are visible on a mobile water testing vehicle near the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people watch the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, displayed on a screen near the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Hindu devotees perform Ganga Aarti, or worship to the Ganges River, during evening prayers at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Hindu holy men perform Ganga Aarti, or worship of the Ganges river, during evening prayers at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A cut out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visible as Indian people offer prayers at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pulled out all stops to organize the world's largest religious gathering, the Kumbh Mela, just ahead of crucial elections in the country mid-year.

In the northern Indian city of Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the BJP, hundreds of posters with smiling faces of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the pilgrims.