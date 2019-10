People shout slogans as they attend the 'Dharma Sabha' rally held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in support of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, Nov.25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian artists are near a model of a Lord Rama temple which Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding to be built in Ayodhya as they takes part in a religious procession ahead of the Ram Navami festival in New Delhi, India, Apr.12, 2019.EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India’s top court on Wednesday reserved its judgment until next month in a communally sensitive and long-running dispute over whether a Hindu temple should be built on the ruins of a mosque that was demolished by extremist mobs in 1992.

“The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment. The judgment will come in 23 days," lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, advocating for the Hindus, told reporters.