A Tibetan Nun walks near a souvenir shop at the McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India, 26 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJAY BAID

Teddy bears are placed to encourage social distancing at Rustique cafe in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Tourists wearing protective face masks walk on a street at the McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India 26 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJAY BAID

An Indian Health worker takes swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in New Delhi, India, 26 September 2020. India has the second highest total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. EFE-EPA/STR

India on Sunday recorded 88,600 new coronavirus infections, taking its overall tally to nearly 6 million as the country inched closer to the United States, the worst affected country by the pandemic.

According to federal health ministry data, India also recorded 1,124 deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 94,534. EFE-EPA