India on Saturday crossed the grim milestones of 10 million coronavirus cases and 145,000 deaths even as the number of fresh cases has slowed down in recent days and authorities are gearing up for a massive vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 cases breach 10 million mark, deaths cross 145,000
Indian people wearing face protection shields walk inside a shopping mall in Thane near Mumbai, India, 18 December 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Indian people wearing masks are seen reflected on a glass inside a shopping mall in Thane near Mumbai, India, 18 December 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Indian people wearing face masks walk near a mannequin with face protection shield inside a shopping mall in Thane near Mumbai, India, 18 December 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
India people wearing masks walk inside a shopping mall in Thane near Mumbai, India, 18 December 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
India on Saturday crossed the grim milestones of 10 million coronavirus cases and 145,000 deaths even as the number of fresh cases has slowed down in recent days and authorities are gearing up for a massive vaccination drive.