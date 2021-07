Doctors take part in a candlelight vigil on the occasion of National Doctors' Day as a tribute to frontline workers and doctors who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19 coronavirus disease, at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, India, 01 July 2021. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Doctors take part in a candlelight vigil on the occasion of National Doctors' Day as a tribute to frontline workers and doctors who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19 coronavirus disease, at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, India, 01 July 2021. India celebrates the National Doctors' Day on 01 July to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former West Bengal'Äôs Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly on a daily basis. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India crossed a grim milestone of over 400,000 Covid-19 deaths after fewer than 900 new fatalities were reported from across the country on Friday.

It is the lowest number of daily deaths in recent weeks in the country suffered a devastating health crisis due to the second wave of the coronavirus amid deadly shortages of medicines, hospital beds, and life-saving medical oxygen.