An Indian volunteer is seen near burning pyre during a mass funeral of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A body of a COVID-19 victim prepared for last rites at the crematorium in New Delhi, India, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Relatives perform the last rites for a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India's Covid-19 deaths maybe 8 times more than reported, says new study

India suffered an estimated cumulative loss of 4.7 million Covid-19 deaths, a study published in the British medical journal Lancet has said, recording over eight times more fatalities than reported in the country.

The new study released Thursday said the global Covid-19 toll totaled 18·2 million as against the reported 5·94 million between Jan 1, 2020, and Dec 31, 2021.