A woman reacts during a COVID-19 swab test at the Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 swab test at the Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 swab test at the Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian people wait to undergoes a COVID-19 swab test at the Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A health worker prepares to take the COVID-19 swab test at the Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India's overall coronavirus caseload crossed the 13 million mark Friday, with more than 100,000 cases registered for the third day in a row for the first time since the pandemic.

According to the federal health ministry, 131,968 new patients tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours since Thursday morning. EFE-EPA