A relative wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) mourns during the last rites of a covid-19 victim at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Sunday recorded over 400,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row, furthering pushing the weak healthcare infrastructure to the brink of collapse.

Deaths rose by 4,000 for the second consecutive day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 242,362 amid a growing clamor for a nationwide lockdown to curb the dangerous outbreak of the virus in the second-most populous country that has some of the most densely packed cities and towns in the world. EFE