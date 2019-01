Members of Kinnar Akhara or transgender congregation stand outside their tent at Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people wait outside to take blessings from members of Kinnar Akhara or transgender congregation at Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Head of Kinnar Akhara or transgender congregation Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (C) gives blessings to the devotees at Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Head of Kinnar Akhara or transgender congregation Laxmi Narayan Tripathi present to give blessings to the devotees at Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (C, front) and members take a 'shahi snans' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (C) and members take a 'shahi snans' or holy bath at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

As the Kumbh Mela got into full swing on Tuesday, Indian pilgrims flocked for blessings to the tent of the Kinnar Akhara, a unique religious congregation of Indian transgenders.

This religious congregation of transgender or intersex people, also known as eunuch or hijra in India, was founded in 2014 in Madhya Pradesh, and is led by one of India's most prominent trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.