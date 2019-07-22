India successfully launched its second Moon mission, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, on Monday, a week after an earlier attempt was called off due to a technical snag.
The launch, telecast live on state broadcaster Doordarshan and streamed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on its website and on social media, was greeted with loud cheers from the scientists as the indigenous Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (in southern India) at 2.43pm local time (9.13 am GMT).