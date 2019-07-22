Sivan K, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), addresses a news conference to announce the launch of Mission Moon Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by ISRO, in Bangalore, India, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1 second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ISRO HANDOUT PHOTOGRAPHS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India successfully launched its second Moon mission, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, on Monday, a week after an earlier attempt was called off due to a technical snag.

The launch, telecast live on state broadcaster Doordarshan and streamed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on its website and on social media, was greeted with loud cheers from the scientists as the indigenous Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (in southern India) at 2.43pm local time (9.13 am GMT).