Indian people cross the sewage line covered with plastic waste and other litter, on the eve of the World Water Day, in Mumbai, India, Mar 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian children play cricket at a beach covered with plastic waste and other litter, near the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Jun 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The government of the western Indian state of Maharashtra is to ban the use of many plastics, an official told EFE Friday.

The prohibition will include plastic bags, and single-use items such as cups, plates and spoons.