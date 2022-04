President Joe Biden speaks in a videocall with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not shown) from the White House on April 11, 2022. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

President Joe Biden (l) speaks in a videocall with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (on screen) from the White House on April 11, 2022. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during a videophone call with US President Joe Biden condemned the massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, where hundreds of bodies of civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Biden called Modi during a meeting at the White House at which the country's top diplomat and defense chief were also present, as were India's corresponding officials in New Delhi.