Indian boys and locals decorate flag base with picture posters of freedom fighters of India on 72nd Independence Day celebration in Kolkata, Eastern India, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets school children after he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The prime minister of India on Wednesday highlighted the transformation of the country into a land of reform, during his speech on the occasion of 72 years of independence from British rule.

"From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are poised for record economic growth," Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of New Delhi's iconic Red Fort.