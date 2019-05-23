As India's prime minister on Thursday secured another five-year term with a landslide general election victory, the mise-en-scène at the headquarters of the country’s two main political parties was strikingly different – one was bustling with joy, the other was drenched in desolation.
The images playing out at the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress almost summed up the story of the largest elections in the world that ran for about six weeks from Apr. 11 to May 19.