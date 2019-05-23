Supporters welcome Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Amit Shah (C) gestures a victory sign as he arrives at party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate the BJP's win as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha election in Bangalore, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Bhartya Janta party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival and the party headquarters in New Delhi, India May 21, 2019 (reissued May 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

As India's prime minister on Thursday secured another five-year term with a landslide general election victory, the mise-en-scène at the headquarters of the country’s two main political parties was strikingly different – one was bustling with joy, the other was drenched in desolation.

The images playing out at the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress almost summed up the story of the largest elections in the world that ran for about six weeks from Apr. 11 to May 19.