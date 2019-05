Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L) with his sister and party member Priyanka Gandhi (R) during a road show as he on his way to file his election nominations in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

An Indian voter shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote as others are waiting in queue at a polling station during the fourth phase of the Indian parliamentary election in Mumbai, India, Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Elections in India staggered over more than a month are half-way through and politicians are using social media to woo voters amid widespread concerns about fake news and misinformation in a country with over 560 million internet subscribers.

The fight to rule 1.3 billion Indians for the next five years involves the large-scale use of online media and this poses a major challenge to social media firms to keep campaigning free of dodgy articles and hate speech.