Indian congress workers shout slogans against the government as they hold a man inside a cage with a label of CBI, to indicate their view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a caged parrot, during a protest in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian congress workers hold congress flags, placards and shout slogans during a protest near the India's foremost investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian National Congress Party workers hold anti-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posters and placards reading 'Remove Modi and save nation' during a protest near the India's foremost investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves as he marches towards the India's foremost investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office during a protest in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Police on Friday detained India's opposition party chief while he was leading protests against the removal of the chief of the country's top crime-fighting body.

Gandhi was arrested toward the end of the protest, mobilized by the Congress party over the removal of Alok Verma, the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, near the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.