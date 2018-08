Indian Security personnel try to control the Indian Youth Congress activists during a protest against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government in New Delhi, India, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Hundreds of workers of the youth wing of the Congress party, India's main opposition, took to the streets of the Indian capital on Thursday to protest against the government over a controversial defense deal.

The Congress party has been alleging that the Rafale jet deal, approved by the Congress-led government in 2012, was reworked to favor Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, one of India's top businessmen, who is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.