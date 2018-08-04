The core committee of India's opposition Congress Party met Saturday to discuss ongoing unrest in the country over issues such as a controversial defense deal, an economic downslide and the exclusion of millions of people from a draft citizenship register in the northeastern state of Assam.
The Congress leaders were set to discuss topics including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam that excluded a little over 4 million people as illegal immigrants, the contentious Rafale fighter aircraft deal and growing unemployment in the country.