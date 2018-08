Indian Zoroastrian people pray after they leave a fire temple on Nowruz, the Parsi New Year day, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian Zoroastrian people greet each other on Nowruz, the Parsi New Year day, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian Zoroastrian man stands next to the knights statue in a fire temple on Nowruz, the Parsi New Year day, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian Zoroastrian woman (R) buys flowers to offer in a fire temple on Nowruz, the Parsi New Year day, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Parsi community in India, mostly concentrated in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, celebrated their new year on Friday, with prayers, visits to fire temples and sumptuous feasts.

Members of the Parsi community - descendants of Zoroastrian refugees who fled to India from Persia escaping Muslim persecution - thronged to fire temples with flowers and other offerings to pray for forgiveness and blessings for a new year, an efe-epa journalist on the ground reported.