Two children on their way to a soccer field to take part in soccer trials organized by a nonprofit in Siliguri, India, Mar. 9, 2019. EFE/INDIRA GUERRERO

Hari is a rebel. Sporting a borrowed shirt over his small, frail frame, he waits on a soccer field in a bustling Indian neighborhood to hit the ball as a symbol of rebellion against the hegemony of cricket in a country where the Gentleman’s Game attracts more attention and money than any other sport.

Hari's T-shirt, like the ones worn by the other children accompanying him, is not just any jersey. It bears the No. 10 of Lionel Messi, the Argentinian megastar who stands out in West Bengal’s Siliguri slum, which is adorned with posters of national cricket heroes and Indian movie stars.