Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (3-L), with First Lady Savita Kovind (3-R) and Indian Ambassador to Cuba Madhu Sethi (2-L), pay homage to a monument dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at a park in the Miramar neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Ram Nath Kovind, the first Indian president to visit Cuba since the 1959 Revolution, met here Friday with Cuban head of state Miguel Diaz-Canel to sign several cooperation agreements.

It is expected that Kovind and Diaz-Canel will sign four Memorandums of Understanding addressing health, specifically biotechnology and traditional medicine, as well as renewable energy.