Mukesh Ambani (R), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, along with his wife Nita Ambani (L), arrive at the company's 41st annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Isha Ambani (L) and Akash Ambani (R), daughter and son of Mukesh Ambani (not seen), chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, arrive at the company's 41st annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Telecom company Jio, owned by Indian conglomerate Reliance, announced on Thursday that it has doubled its subscriber base in the last year to over 215 million within 22 months of its launch, due mainly to its aggressive pricing strategy.

Since the company's last annual meeting in June, "we have doubled our customer base to over 215 million customers," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at an event in the western city of Mumbai, India's financial capital.