An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Journalists of Rising Kashmir joined by journalists from various media hold placard during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim protester flies a flag with a slogan while running from a cloud of tear gas fired during clashes with Indian police and paramilitary forces in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of a government coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party in India-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, over deteriorating security situation in the state.

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had formed an alliance with the PDP to form a government in Kashmir after regional elections in 2014.