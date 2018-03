A physically challenged man (2-R), is being helped by volunteers to cast his vote at a polling station in Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya state, India, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian security personnel shift their belongings as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station in Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya state, India, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EF/FILE/STR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate after getting the absolute majority against Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) in Tripura state Assembly election in Agartala, India, Mar. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party president Amit Shah (C-L), Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh (C-R) and others flash victory sign after BJP's recent win in the assembly elections held in North-East India, in New Delhi, India, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday managed to form governments in three northeastern states of the country although it had a clear majority in only one state in recently held provincial elections.

The BJP, led by prime minister Narendra Modi, managed to secure the support of 34 - out of the 59 lawmakers who were elected - in Meghalaya to form the government although it won just 2 seats as against the 21 won by the opposition Congress party.