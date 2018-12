Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), is greeted as he arrives for the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Congress party workers celebrate the party's lead in votes counting and potential victory in assembly elections, with a cutout of party president Rahul Gandhi at party headquarter in New Delhi, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday suffered massive losses in key regional polls in three of its strongholds, months ahead of the general elections in 2019.

The Hindu nationalist party's losses are damaging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be seeking a second term in national elections due in May 2019.