A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1 second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ISRO HANDOUT PHOTOGRAPHS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sivan K, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), addresses a news conference to announce the launch of Mission Moon Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by ISRO, in Bangalore, India, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A man takes a photograph from a television screen as news related to the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1 is aired, in Bhopal, India, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime minister Narendra Modi claps as he watches the live telecast of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1, at New Delhi, India July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/(PIB) HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows ISRO orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1, blasting off from a launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, Jul.22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ISRO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1, blasts off from a launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, Jul.22, 2019. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

India’s second lunar mission takes off with ‘billion dreams to the Moon’

India on Monday successfully launched a spacecraft to land on the hitherto unchartered south pole of the Moon after an aborted attempt last week following a last minute technical glitch.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-2, meaning Moon vehicle in Sanskrit, lifted off at 2:43 p.m. local time, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said about the mission, which it noted was taking “a billion dreams to the Moon.”