More intelligence sharing with other countries and better coordination between India's counter-terror agencies have led to a major improvement in the country's security, says Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia, the man who led the police operation during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, as the country marked its 10th anniversary on Monday.
In an interview with EFE, Sisodia, now retired and living in the Himalayan town of Dehradun in northern India, re-lived those moments when 10 heavily armed militants sailed into Mumbai - India's financial capital - via the Arabian Sea and launched multiple bomb and gun attacks at different sites across the city, including a Jewish community centre.