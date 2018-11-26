Mumbai fire fighters trying to control the fire at Taj Mehal hotel which broke out after the exchange of fire between the police and terrorists in Mumbai, India, Nov. 27, 2008. EPA-EFE/STR

People pay tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks at the memorial built in memory of the victims, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, one of the site of attacks, on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Former Deputy Inspector General of the National Security Guard (NSG), Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia, speaks with EFE during an interview with EFE in Dehradun, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EFE/NOEMI JABOIS

Security personal takes position outside the Taj Mahal hotel during the exchange of fire between the police and terrorists in Mumbai, India, Nov. 27, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

More intelligence sharing with other countries and better coordination between India's counter-terror agencies have led to a major improvement in the country's security, says Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia, the man who led the police operation during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, as the country marked its 10th anniversary on Monday.

In an interview with EFE, Sisodia, now retired and living in the Himalayan town of Dehradun in northern India, re-lived those moments when 10 heavily armed militants sailed into Mumbai - India's financial capital - via the Arabian Sea and launched multiple bomb and gun attacks at different sites across the city, including a Jewish community centre.