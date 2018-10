An Indian trader reacts as he works at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian trader reacts as he works at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 Thursday tanked over 2% owing to sell-offs in emerging markets, surging prices of crude oil, and fears of a possible hike in US federal rates.

The Sensex closed at 806.47 points, or 2.24% lower at 35,169.16 - its biggest decline in over eight months - while the Nifty 50 fell 259 points, or 2.39%, to close at 10,599.25.