Joney, a 26 year-old sewer worker cleans a sewer line in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 26 July 2018. Joney along with other sewer workers cleans the sewer lines by going inside the pits in Ghaziabad area without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Joney, a 26 year-old sewer worker holds his safety belt as he prepares to go inside the sewer in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 September 2018. Joney along with other sewer workers cleans the sewer lines by going inside the pits in Ghaziabad area without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Joney, a 26 year-old sewer worker takes a bath after cleaning a sewer line in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 26 July 2018. Joney along with other sewer workers cleans the sewer lines by going inside the pits in Ghaziabad area without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Rani, partner of the 37 year old sewer worker Anil who died while cleaning a sewer line in New Delhi, perform the last rituals at the banks of the Ganges canal in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 20 September 2018. Sewer workers clean the sewer lines by going inside the sewer pits without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Brij Mohan, 52 year-old sewer worker shows boils on his body in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 September 2018. Brij Mohan is in the sewer cleaning profession for the last 32 years. Doctors have diagnosed Brij Mohan with high uric acid in his body but he claims that these boils are the side effect of the toxic gases he has inhaled while cleaning the sewer lines and tanks. Sewer workers clean the sewer lines by going inside the sewer pits without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian activist holds a placard as she takes part in a protest against the sewer deaths in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2018. Sewer workers clean the sewer lines by going inside the sewer pits without any safety masks or any safety equipment except for a safety belt to lift them up. Recent official government statistics showed one manual scavengers has died every five days since the beginning of 2017 while cleaning sewers. This is one of the most dangerous jobs in India and its usually done by the Valmiki community, a sub-caste that is considered one of the lowest of the so-called “untouchable” or Dalit caste. Members of these communities have traditionally occupied cleaning and sanitation work in Indian society. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA