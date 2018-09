The Supreme Court of India on Friday lifted a ban on the entry of women of menstruating age in a temple in southern India.

The historic Sabarimala temple dedicated to god Ayyappa - which is visited by millions of devout Hindus every year - in the southern state of Kerala, had barred women between the ages of 10 and 50 to enter the premises as menstruating women are considered impure in India and are often kept away from auspicious or religious events.