Indian Youth Congress activists take part in a protest against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government in New Delhi, India, Aug 30, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force lands in front of the castle at the International Breitling Sion Airshow, in Sion, Switzerland, Sep 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MERZ

The Supreme Court of India said Friday that there were no irregularities in the Indian government's decision to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets and dismissed all pleas for a probe into the deal.

It also said that it did not find anything wrong in the selection of Reliance Defence as an Indian offset partner by French aerospace company Dassault.