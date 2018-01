Participants of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender initiative (LGBT) take selfie during a walk in a pride march in Bangalore, India, Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Participants walk during the Rainbow Pride March in Calcutta, Eastern India, Dec. 10, 2017. The parade's call is to implement anti-discrimination policies for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Straight (LGBTS) community both within and outside of India. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Supreme Court of India agreed Monday to review a 2013 ruling that had declared homosexuality illegal in the country.

A three-judge bench ordered a review of the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes gay sex and said people should not have to live in fear over their sexual preferences.