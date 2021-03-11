Indian elderly woman stands behind a vaccination billboard after receiving a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian elderly woman receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian elderly woman walks down to receive a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India sent more than 58 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to nearly 70 countries as part of its vaccine diplomacy initiative launched 50 days ago to extend its global influence and keep the flock of its allies together.