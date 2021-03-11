India sent more than 58 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to nearly 70 countries as part of its vaccine diplomacy initiative launched 50 days ago to extend its global influence and keep the flock of its allies together.
Indian elderly woman walks down to receive a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
Indian elderly woman receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
Indian elderly woman stands behind a vaccination billboard after receiving a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination campaign at the C.V Raman Hospital, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV
India sent more than 58 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to nearly 70 countries as part of its vaccine diplomacy initiative launched 50 days ago to extend its global influence and keep the flock of its allies together.