View of polluted froth and toxic foam in the waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Oct. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian devotees perform rituals for the Hindu Chhath Puja festival during sunset in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian rag picker collects materials for resale from the debris along the Yamuna river bank after after the traditional immersion of Durga Puja idols in New Delhi, India, Oct. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Plastic bags are plugged into broken grills after sacred religious offerings were thrown at the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Oct. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

View of an idol surrounded by debris in the polluted Yamuna river, New Delhi, India, Oct. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Children stand near a drain of domestic solid waste that leads to the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Nov. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

View of debris and idols in the polluted Yamuna river after the traditional immersion of Durga Puja idols in New Delhi, India, Oct. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian devotees get their pictures taken after performing rituals for the Hindu Chhath Puja festival during sunset in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian man is surrounded by polluted froth and toxic foam as he takes a holy bath as part of a Hindu ritual at the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Oct. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian man walks on domestic solid waste in a drain that leads to the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Nov. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The Yamuna, one of India's major rivers and one of its holiest, has been as good as dead for decades now owing to continuing pollution of its waters, photos released by EPA showed Tuesday.

Despite repeated warnings by ecologists that the river's water is not suitable for human use, including bathing, in most places, thousands of people take annual dips in it during various Hindu festivals like the Chhath festival in November.