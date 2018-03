An Indian man looks for coins and other offerings, thrown by mainly Hindu devotees after their worship, in the polluted Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

People travel across the polluted Yamuna River by boat in New Delhi, India, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man rows a boat on the polluted Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

As environmentalists across the world rallied on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Action for Rivers and demand better policies and greater awareness on the need to protect rivers, India's Yamuna river remained choked with pollution caused by human waste, industrial runoff and religious paraphernalia.

A 2016 study revealed the Yamuna was dying despite the millions of dollars that have been spent to resuscitate it, and its waters remain toxic and unfit for human consumption.