India on Tuesday said its warplanes had bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn airstrike, killing a large number of militants of a group that claimed a suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy earlier this month in the disputed Kashmir region.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale was speaking hours after Pakistan alleged that Indian fighter planes had violated its airspace, amid worsening diplomatic and military tensions between the two nuclear powers after the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing killed 42 paramilitary troopers in India-administered Kashmir.