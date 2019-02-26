A handout photo made available by the Pakistani military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows trees damaged after Indian Air Force dropped their payloads near Balakot, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISPR /HANDOUT

People in the Indian capital light fireworks and celebrate the Indian Air Force's air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Foreign Sectary Vijay Keshav Gokhale leaves after speaking to the media in New Delhi, India, about an Indian Air Force strike across the Line of Control (LoC) near Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Tuesday said its warplanes had bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn airstrike, killing a large number of militants of a group that claimed a suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy earlier this month in the disputed Kashmir region.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale was speaking hours after Pakistan alleged that Indian fighter planes had violated its airspace, amid worsening diplomatic and military tensions between the two nuclear powers after the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing killed 42 paramilitary troopers in India-administered Kashmir.