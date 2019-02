A Kashmiri paints a red and white medical sign on the rooftop of a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police officer stands on a police vehicle outside Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar as border tension escalated between India and Pakistan, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India on Wednesday said it shot down a Pakistani fighter aircraft but lost one of its own military jets whose pilot was missing after it foiled a Pakistani aerial attack in the disputed Kashmir region.

Earlier, Pakistan claimed that two Indian combat jets were shot down and two Indian pilots were captured and that it carried out airstrikes inside India a day after Indian warplanes bombed a militant training camp across the border in Pakistan.