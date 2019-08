Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a barbed wire set up barriacde during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 7 August 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

People shout slogans during a protest after Indian government's strike down the special constitutional status granted to the disputed Kashmir region, a decision said violated United Nations resolutions in Islamabad, Pakistan, 7 August 2019. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

People hold pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest after Indian government's strike down the special constitutional status granted to the disputed Kashmir region, a decision said violated United Nations resolutions in Lahore , Pakistan, 7 August 2019. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

Young men hold a placard during a protest after Indian government's strike down the special constitutional status granted to the disputed Kashmir region, a decision said violated United Nations resolutions in Lahore, Pakistan, 7 August 2019. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India as a retaliatory measure to New Delhi revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was done to spread alarm, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

"The intention behind these measures (to downgrade diplomatic relations) is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties," the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.