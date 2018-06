A file picture dated May 10, 2016 shows members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at Budwar post of Arnia sector, about 40km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

India's border security forces Wednesday accused the Pakistani army of killing four of its officers and violating a ceasefire that both had promised to adhere to in May.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement that four officers were killed in unprovoked shootings by Pakistan along the border in Jammu region in northern India.