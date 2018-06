Leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Chinese President Xi Jinping (4-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (5-R), Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (3-R), Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (3-L), Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (2-R), Kurgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov (2-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain (R) pose for a photo prior to their first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) after a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) before a group photo with other leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization prior to their first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the signing ceremony ahead a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Prime Minister of India said Sunday that security was the biggest priority for the Eurasian region, during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the eastern coastal city of China.

Narendra Modi said that security of citizens, economic development, connectivity in the region, unity of people, respect for sovereignty and integrity, and protection of the environment were the "six dimensions" of the word security.